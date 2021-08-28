Football Friday Night – Week 2

American Home Furnishing Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week two of New Mexico High School Football saw the weather on display as rain caused multiple delays. Van Tate started things out with highlights from the City of Vision, as Cleveland High School took out El Paso Franklin 35-26 and then to the Metro, as Cibola took out Las Cruces at Community Stadium 33-21. Jared Chester joined the set next with highlights from this week’s “Game of The Week” which featured La Cueva and Rio Rancho.

6A Scoreboard

Artesia Bulldogs took out the Hobbs Eagles in week two, 27-14. Santa Fe also continued their hot start to the season, as the Class 6A Demons took out Moriarty 27-13. The Valley Vikings lost once again in week two, but had a closer game with Piedra Vista, as the Panthers beat the Vikings 16-6. The Roswell Coyotes slow start continued into week two, as the 2019 State Champions lost for a 2nd straight week.

Thursday Night Rewind

One week after a lopsided win over Roswell, the Scorpions followed with a 53-13 win over the Belen Eagles. Scorpions quarterback Brandon Furbee, the former Grants Pirates star, could not be stopped as he threw multiple touchdown passes to his favorite target, Patrick Shay. Furbee’s former team Grants picked up their first win of the season by overpowering Gallup 40-8.

St. Piux X “Hail Mary” Pass of the Week

The St. Pius X “Hail Mary” Pass of the Week goes to the Bernalillo Spartans. Jacob Pino tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Ludi Herrera to give the Spartans a 40-0 advantage over Espanola Valley. Bernalillo went on to win the game 54-0.