Football Friday Night – Week 14

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Cleveland Storm went into Las Cruces and rode a strong performance from quarterback Evan Wyson to a 42-24 victory over the Las Cruces Bulldawgs in the Class 6A semifinals. Meanwhile, in Rio Rancho, the home team Rams met the La Cueva Bears for a second time this season. The first game ended in a 50-0 Rams blowout. Game number two in the Class 6A semifinals was completely different. La Cueva jumped out to a 21-7 advantage before the Rams came storming back as quarterback Dominic Priddy tossed a pair of touchdowns to help his team win in double overtime 35-34. That set up an all Rio Rancho 6A championship. The win was costly for the Rams as they lost star running back Zach Vigil to injured ribs.

NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week

Dominic Priddy of the Rio Rancho Rams is this week’s NMAA Student-Athlete of the week. Priddy saw his team go down 21-7 to La Cueva in the first half, but Priddy led a strong second-half charger and tossed a pair of touchdown passes in the second half to give the Rams, a 35-34 two overtime victory.

4A and 3A Match-ups

The Moriarty Fighting Pintos are tasked with going on the road to face the top seed in Class 3A. The Lovington Wildcats play in the house that Brian Urlacher built. Moriarty likes to run the ball down an opponent’s throat and Lovington head coach Anthony Gonzales is well aware of it. “They are going to try and cram it into phone booths and we got to be willing to get in there and battle with them, and again we have to take advantage of our opportunities when we have them on offense. So, we are looking forward, it’s going to be a good matchup,” said Gonzales. The two teams will face off at 1 p.m. Saturday. Ruidoso and Bloomfield are meeting at 3 p.m. on the other side of the bracket.

St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of the Week

The Rio Rams are this week’s winner of the St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of the Week. They won in a double-overtime thriller on Friday night and pass from Dominic Priddy to Traiven Williams in double overtime proved to be the difference.