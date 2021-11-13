Football Friday Night – Week 13: State Playoffs

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Football Friday Night crew is back for more high school football post-season play. Van Tate starts out with highlights from Rio Rancho’s 44-20 victory over Cibola. The 2 seed Rio Rancho Rams will now move on to play 3 seed La Cueva in the semifinals, as the Bears took out Volcano Vista on Friday night 35-14. Las Cruces took out Centennial in their quarterfinal match-up, 35-21. The 5 seed Bulldawgs will now play the winner of top seed Cleveland and 8 seed Hobbs Eagles. The Storm and Eagles play on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Rio Rancho.

Spirit Stick

Class 4A is up next on the show, and Van Tate and Jared Chester talk with the St. Pius Sartans in studio. St. Pius will host Ruidoso on Saturday at 1 p.m. and the winner of that game will play Bloomfield as they took out Valencia on Friday night, 48-13. On the other side of the bracket, Moriarty hosted Albuquerque Academy on Friday night, and the Pintos would run away in their quarterfinal match-up, beating the Chargers 20-14. Moriarty moves on to play the winner of Lovington and Silver, who play on Saturday.

NMAA Student Athlete of the Week

This week’s winner is Exodus Ayers of the La Cueva Bears. Ayers was huge in La Cuevas 35-21 victory over Volcano Vista on Friday night, the junior WR finished with 4 touchdowns in the victory, including 2 of those TD’ coming in the 4th quarter.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

In the final block of the Football Show Van and Jared are together on set and have highlights from the 8-Man State Championship. Top seed Tatum took out 2 seed Melrose in overtime to win the State Trophy, 22-14 was the final. Van and Jared have the St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of the Week and this week’s winner is the Socorro Warriors. A 40-yard pass in their victory over Dexter wins the Hail Mary of The Week award. Finally, the crew closes out the show remembering the late and very great Mickey Reeves. Reeves passed away last weekend during halftime of the 6-Man State Championship. Reeves was an assistant coach for Gateway Christian, who won the 6-Man State Title that day. Reeves was just 51 years old.