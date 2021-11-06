Football Friday Night – Week 12

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The playoffs started for larger schools in the high school ranks Friday. In Class 6A, the Cibola Cougars advanced to the quarterfinals with a 41-15 route of the Sandia Matadors. They will meet the number two seed, the Rio Rancho Rams in the quarterfinals next week. Volcano Vista earned a date to meet the three-seed La Cueva in the quarterfinals. Volcano Vista beat Carlsbad in round one action 49-17. Coaches and Players from the Cleveland Storm and Rio Rancho Rams joined the Football Friday crew in studio for a pigskin chat.

NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week

The Belen Eagles and Deming Wildcats played for an opportunity to meet number two seed Los Lunas in next week’s Class 5A quarterfinals. Belen edged Deming 25-21. The Goddard Rockets ended the season for the Valley Vikings in a 56-14 thumping. Goddard will play cross-town rival and number 3 seed Roswell in the quarterfinals next week. The Mayfield Trojans will meet the three-seed Artesia in the quarterfinals next week. Mayfield pounded the Los Alamos Hilltoppers 49-3.

Spirit Stick

Valencia not only won the game, but they also won the Spirit Stick in week 12 as they racked up over 650 votes online.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

In the final block of this week’s Football Show, Van and Jared return to the set and have highlights from Jal’s 50-0 victory over Estancia. The crew then closes out the show with this week’s “St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of The Week.” The winner this week is the Volcano Vista Hawks, as they took out Carlsbad in a huge victory, and in the second quarter Josh Gerardo and Kaden Valdez hooked up for a huge touchdown, going 80 yards. Come back next week for more playoff highlights and information from High School Football in the state of New Mexico.