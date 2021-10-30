Football Friday Night – Week 11

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The final week of the regular season produced a few district champions. There were also a healthy number of rivalry games to end with a bang.

The Cibola Cougars and Volcano Vista Hawks have been huge rivals ever since shovels went into the ground to build the home of the Hawks. Friday night it was the Hawks walking away with the satisfaction of knowing they own the latest victory. They defeated Cibola 21-14. Organ Mountain and Las Cruces shared the field in Las Cruces. Las Cruces won the game 49-14.

The Game of the Week lived up to its billing as the Cleveland Storm and Rio Rancho met in the battle of the unbeaten teams in Class 6A. The Storm came from 20 points down to edge the Rams 28-27. The La Cueva Bears had a perfect run through district 2/5, ending the regular season with a 40 to 14 victory over the Albuquerque High Bulldogs.

The Manzano Monarchs played Thursday night against the Sandia Matadors, but the teams had their contest interrupted when police, acting on a credible threat of gun violence at the game, had the stadium evacuated. Manzano Head Coach Stephen Johnston joined Football Friday Night to talk about his team and the incident. The game is scheduled to resume in the second quarter Saturday at 11 with Sandia leading 27-6 in the second quarter.

NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week

After a rocky start, the Roswell Coyotes found their way when district play started. They put the finishing touches to a perfect run in league play by defeating rival Goddard 16-14. The Artesia Bulldogs got an 80-yard touchdown from Jake Barrera at the start of their game against Alamogordo. The Bulldogs never took their foot off the gas, beating Alamogordo 47-7. Brandon Furbee and the Farmington Scorpions finished the season with a perfect 10-0 record. The Scorpions beat cross-town rival Piedra Vista 33-9 to complete their perfect season. The Valley Vikings saved the best for last, scoring their most post of the season in a 51-14 drubbing of the Del Norte Knights. Los Alamos bested Capital 28-7.

The NMAA Athlete of the Week Award goes to Cleveland Storm running back Lucious Dixon. Dixon had four touchdowns in Cleveland’s 28-27 comeback victory over the Rio Rancho Rams Friday night. The Storm had to overcome a 20-point deficit to win the game and stay undefeated. The setback for the Rams was their first this season.

Thursday Night Rewind

Van Tate has highlights from Moriarty’s 37-14 victory over Taos. Bernalillo and Grants are up next, as the Spartans took out the Pirates 35-6. Jared Chester is back on the set and has the highlights from Thursday in this week’s Thursday Night Rewind. St. Pius beat Albuquerque Academy for the District 5/6 Title, 14-13. Eldorado highlights are up next, as they beat Clovis 50-14, and then Jared finishes with Sandia and Manzano.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

Van and Jared close out the show with highlights from the 6-man State Playoffs. Ramah beat Animas 35-30 and they will now meet Gateway Christian in the 6-man State Championship. The St. Pius X Hail Mary Pass of The Week is up next, and this week’s winner is the Taos Tigers. Taos lost to Moriarty on Friday night, but their first touchdown was a doozy, as Daemon Ely linked up with Favian Cordova for a 55-yard touchdown.