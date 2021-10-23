Football Friday Night – Week 10

American Home Furniture Game of the Week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week 10 of high school football is on tap in this edition of New Mexico Football Friday Night. Van Tate starts off the show with highlights from Cleveland’s 54-0 victory over West Mesa. Then the highlights head south, as Centennial beat Hobbs 35-18. The Sandia Matadors are highlighted next as they beat Clovis on the road 41-14.

Jared Chester is up next with the Game of The Week, and it featured a District 1 Class 6A battle between the Rio Rancho Rams and Volcano Vista Hawks. It was senior night for the Hawks, but the Rams would come out victorious as they beat Volcano Vista 57-7 and remain undefeated on the season. Van Tate is back after that with highlights from La Cueva’s 47-6 victory over Manzano, and then Van and Jared talk with the Eldorado Eagles and get an update on their season.

NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week/Spirit Stick

Van has highlights from a 57-0 Los Lunas victory over Del Norte as well as the other undefeated teams from Class 5A. The Farmington Scorpions remain unbeaten after a 55-0 victory over Capital. Artesia is highlighted next, as they took out Goddard at the Bulldog Bowl, 35-21. The crew then goes back to Valencia County as Belen beat Highland 62-14. Valley beat Rio Grande, 42-7. Valley not only won on the field, but they also won online as they racked up the most votes for this week’s Spirit Stick. Van then has the NMAA Student-Athlete of the Week, and this week’s winner is Aden Chavez of the Cibola Cougars. Chavez finished with four total touchdowns while racking up 269 passing yards.

Thursday Night Rewind

Coming off an undefeated COVID shortened season, the Bernalillo Spartans started 2021 at 4-0. It didn’t last as the Spartans took a four-game losing skid into a district 5/6 game against Valencia. The streak continues as the Valencia Jaguars defeated the Spartans 24-0. Thursday night rewind included the usual suspects when it comes to winning. Jared Chester covered wins by Cibola, Mayfield, and Roswell. In Class 3A district 4 the NMMI Colts defeated the Hope Christian Huskies 42-27. In district 2 the Robertson Cardinals put the first blemish on the league record of the St. Michael’s Horsemen 44-7.

St. Pius X High School Hail Mary Pass of the Week

The St. Pius Hail Mary Pass of the Night goes to the Cibola Cougars. In their second district victory quarterback, Aden Chavez and Nathan Lopez connected for a 44-yard touchdown. Cibola defeated Atrisco Heritage 48-33.