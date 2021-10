NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is releasing advertisements in Navajo to combat hate crime. The FBI says speakers of the Navajo language who are on Faceobok may have noticed advertisements in their newsfeeds.

The ads are part of a three-month campaign. It encourages victims and witnesses of hate crimes to contact the FBI. The ads are expected to run through the end of the year. The FBI said they have also posted anti-hate crime messages in the Navajo language on Twitter and gave a radio interview that was translated.