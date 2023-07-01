NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former NMSU Head Coach Greg Heiar is back into coaching. Following his firing from NMSU in February, Heiar was announced as the new coach of Mineral Area College in Missouri on Saturday.

While Heiar’s time at NMSU was brief, it was filled with controversy and scandal. The 2022-23 Aggies season included a deadly shooting involving a player, as well as sexual assault and hazing allegations. Mineral Area College addressed concerns and issues with the hire in a press release but also said that they evaluated all aspects of his 20-year coaching career.

“Heiar’s lengthy career has not been without controversy,” stated in the school’s press release. “The hiring committee carefully considered the entirety of Coach Heiar’s college coaching career, contacted past administrators, and received overwhelmingly positive feedback regarding his ability to develop student-athletes, promote success both in the classroom and on the court, and create a championship culture that will provide a springboard for players to be successful at Mineral Area College and beyond.”

Heiar coached 24 games for the Aggies during his first and only season with the team. The season was suspended in February due to sexual assault and hazing allegations within the program.

The move to Mineral Area College marks a return to the junior college (JUCO) level for Heiar. He previously led Northwest Florida State College, NJCAA D1 National Championship in 2022, and was named the NJCAA national coach of the year.