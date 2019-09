ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kenny Thomas is getting into the pro-ownership game. The former NBA veteran and UNM Lobo star announced that he now has minority ownership of the Albuquerque Bullsnakes.

The Bullsnakes is an expansion team in the American Basketball Association that has yet to play their first regular-season game. The Bullsnakes has played a few exhibition games. Their inaugural season starts in November.