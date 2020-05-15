Former Lobo Kelly Graves talks college hoops as a player and now as a coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo men’s basketball player, and now the head coach for the Oregon women’s basketball team, Kelly Graves. Graves reminisced about his time at UNM in the mid-’80s and talked about all the big games he won from 1986 to 1987 but “The Pit” was one of his fondest memories.

“You know, the building got so loud that I always tell people that it’s when sound actually had felt. You could feel it,” said Graves. He said he’s been the head coach at Oregon for six seasons now, winning multiple awards and team honors, but this year’s season was cut short and it hurt because he had one of the most talented teams he had ever had.

“This was really our year, you know we worked up to this we had gone to the elite eight, elite eight, final four, and then now with this group of experienced seniors it was our chance to make that last and win it all,” said Graves.

He does have a solid group coming in next season though, and the future is bright for Oregon women’s basketball but will the Ducks ever play the University of New Mexico in DreamStyle Arena?

“Yeah, every once in awhile I get on Twitter and I say: hey I am looking for games, and I get tweets from Lobo fans saying: hey come on down here and play us. We haven’t had the opportunity yet to come to New Mexico, but before I give this profession up, in the next ten years, I will try like crazy to get down there,” said Graves.