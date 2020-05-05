Former Lobo Jenny Munoz enjoying professional soccer in Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just call her ‘Jenny on the Pitch.’ Jenny Munoz is living her best life as a professional soccer player in Mexico City. The former Lobo and Liga MX Femenil midfielder said the transition from college to the pros was not easy because there was a lot of adjustment.

“There’s so many, going from the level of responsibility to on the field,” said Munoz. “You’re thinking your technical abilities has to be that much faster, that much better. Off the field how you recover your body, what you put into your body, your dieting I think is a huge change from college.” Munoz has settled in and now knows her role very well.

“I believe my role is to bring the style of play that I had in the United States to Mexico and contribute to the team, not only on the field but off the field as well,” said Munoz. “I have a big responsibility being on the platform to a lot of younger girls and just being a role model for them and showing them that you can reach your dreams.”

Munoz not only had to make the adjustments on the field but in everyday life, playing in another country. “I’m having so much fun in Mexico City,” said Munoz. “I mean, the culture is amazing. The people are so kind to me. It was definitely hard at first, going into a different country where you don’t really speak the language that well, but I definitely understand it and I’m getting so much better at speaking it. Playing for the club that such a well known and respected club makes me want to play for the fans that much more. It just gives me that much more passion while playing the game.”

Munoz and her team are like the rest of the sports world, on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.