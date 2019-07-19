Former Lobo Jennifer Munoz has first pro soccer contract

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico women’s soccer player Jennifer Munoz has realized a dream she has had since the age of 5.

Munoz has signed a pro contract with Club America Femenil. It’s one of 19 teams that competes in Liga MX Femenil, the highest division of women’s soccer in Mexico.

In an email to KRQE Sports Wednesday night, Munoz talked about her excitement for her new journey and expressed gratitude to those who helped her along the way.

“I’m so grateful for everyone that has supported me during my soccer journey, from my family, friends, teammates and coaches,” said Munoz. “This has been a dream of mine since I was just 5 years old. I am blessed beyond belief and want to make UNM Athletics proud!”

Munoz started in 75 of 77 games in her Lobo career. She scored eight career goals with ten career assists for 26 points. Munoz had her best season as a Lobo senior when she scored five goals and five assists for 15 points.