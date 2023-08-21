ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Men’s Basketball announced Monday that Deraje Agbaosi has been added to the roster as a non-scholarship player. The 6’7″ Agboasi is a transfer forward from North Alabama. Agbaosi played in 33 games for the Lions the last two seasons, coming off of the bench. He averaged 1.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game in 9.2 minutes per contest.

In a press release, Lobos Head Coach Richard Pitino described Agbaosi as a good fit.

“We are excited to add Deraje to our basketball program,” said Pitino. “He did some very good things at North Alabama. He spent some time here, playing high school basketball in Albuquerque, so he already has a connection to our community. Deraje is a great kid who will fit well with our team with what he brings to the locker room and to the court.”

In his senior season with the Eldorado Eagles, in 2019-20, Agbaosi earned second-team All-State honors. He averaged 16.5 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. After Eldorado High School, Agbaosi played a postgraduate year at Phoenix Prep in 2020-21, before enrolling at North Alabama.