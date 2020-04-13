Forbes: Las Vegas Raiders could soon play in El Paso

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, TX (KRQE)- An NFL game could soon be returning to the city of El Paso.

According to Forbes, the Las Vegas Raiders could play a portion of their 2020 season at the Sun Bowl. This is because construction on the Raiders’ new home, also known as Allegiant Stadium won’t be ready by the start of the season.

Another venue being considered is the Sam Boyd Stadium and the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Raiders have not yet made a decision.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞