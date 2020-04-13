Forbes: Las Vegas Raiders could soon play in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KRQE)- An NFL game could soon be returning to the city of El Paso.

According to Forbes, the Las Vegas Raiders could play a portion of their 2020 season at the Sun Bowl. This is because construction on the Raiders’ new home, also known as Allegiant Stadium won’t be ready by the start of the season.

Another venue being considered is the Sam Boyd Stadium and the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Raiders have not yet made a decision.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources