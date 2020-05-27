Five Lobo women earn All-America honors for indoor season

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Men's Basketball picked up a big commitment on Monday night, as Donnie Tillman agreed to join the Aggies for his final season of eligibility. Tillman comes from UNLV, where he averaged over ten points and four rebounds per game in 2019. Tillman also played two years for the University of Utah, where he was named Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year in his sophomore season.

Tillman had a lot of programs after him, but he felt that NMSU was the program for him. "They see me being a big impact guy and things like that. They believe in my skill and they believe that we can do something special together, and they just want to invest a lot of time and effort into me and develop me and I appreciate that. They got a great culture there and I am just going to try and leave my part of the legacy out there," said Tillman. Tillman and the Aggies are still working with the NCAA to see if he will be able to play right away for NMSU next season.