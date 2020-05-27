Breaking News
Five Lobo women earn All-America honors for indoor season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Five Lobo Women Indoor Track and Field Athletes were awarded All-American status on Tuesday: Weini Kelati, Emily Martin, Abigail Bendle, Adva Cohen, Elise Thorner. The University of New Mexico was not able to compete in the 2020 NCAA Indoor National Championships back in March, at the Albuquerque Convention Center, but The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association awarded five Lobos on Tuesday.

Weini Kelati earned three All-America nobs this year and has now become the most decorated All-America athlete in UNM History, as she has racked up 13 All-America honors and she is still just a junior.

