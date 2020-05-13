ENMU hires men’s basketball coach

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Greyhounds are adding a new name to their roster. Eastern New Mexico University announced Coach Brent Owen will be the new head coach for the men’s basketball team.
Their former coach resigned last month to pursue other opportunities outside of basketball. Owen joins the Greyhounds following a nine-year ride as the assistant coach at Southern Indiana.
ICYMI – @ENMU_Hoops has a new leader and respected coaches around the country are sharing their thoughts on the hiring of coach Owen!— ENMU Greyhounds (@ENMUAthletics) May 6, 2020
Release – https://t.co/f8F8M8LtDL pic.twitter.com/pzMqphjBpm
