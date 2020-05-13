ENMU hires men’s basketball coach

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Greyhounds are adding a new name to their roster. Eastern New Mexico University announced Coach Brent Owen will be the new head coach for the men’s basketball team.

Their former coach resigned last month to pursue other opportunities outside of basketball. Owen joins the Greyhounds following a nine-year ride as the assistant coach at Southern Indiana.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss