ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two weeks into his career as a University of New Mexico Lobos quarterback, Dylan Hopkins is named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.

Hopkins threw 4 TD passes, going 13 of 17 with 273 yards in a Lobos 56-10 victory over Tennessee Tech.

“I think the biggest thing I tell people all the time is, out of all the seasons I’ve played, this is the most excited I’ve been for a season,” said Hopkins.

The UAB transfer had touchdown passes of 16, 27, 46 and 78 yards. His four touchdown passes tied for the second-most in school history.

“I thought Dylan threw the ball with some laser precision,” said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “When you got a quarterback that can put the ball on the money like that, if the guys can give him a little bit of time, I mean, you have a chance for success.”

Now Hopkins and the Lobos are preparing for their biggest rival, New Mexico State.

“It all starts at practice,” said Hopkins. “You know, have a good week at practice, and everything is going to play out.”

The Lobos and NMSU Aggies will meet at University Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.