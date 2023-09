ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sepp Kuss is now the first American to win a US Grand Tour event in a decade. Kuss won the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday and is the first American since Chris Horner to win the Vuelta in 2013. The other Grand Tour events are the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France.

Kuss led after the 8th stage and didn’t look back as he finished first after 21 stages.