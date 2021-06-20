Duke City Gladiators lose at home on Saturday to Arizona 51-36

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are now 2-3 on the season, after a 51-36 loss to the Arizona Rattlers at the Rio Rancho Events Center on Saturday. Duke City got off to a strong start, as they took the first lead of the game. This one would be tight in the 1st half, but Arizona would lead 23-22.

The rest of this game would be all Rattlers though, as they win 51-36. Dello Davis would never show quit though, as he closed the game with a stellar kick-off return touchdown. The Gladiators will now remain home, as they host Frisco next Saturday at 6:05 p.m.