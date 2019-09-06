Drew Brees defends himself from anti-gay accusations

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees throws a pass during the first half of the team’s preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees says he’s been unfairly and incorrectly portrayed as anti-gay after recording a video encouraging Christian students to take their bibles to school.

The video was disseminated by an organization called Focus on the Family, which has promoted policies widely viewed as hostile to the LGBTQ community.

Brees said Thursday his only intention was to encourage Christian students to practice their faith with confidence on National Bring Your Bible to School Day.

Brees says he was not aware “at all” that Focus on the Family was associated with anti-gay messaging, inequality or “any type of hate.”

The record-setting quarterback says he sees Christianity as representing love, forgiveness, respecting all and accepting all.

Brees says “shame on” those who portrayed his video as an endorsement of anti-gay propaganda for the purpose of making headlines.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL