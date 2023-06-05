ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — DonTrell Moore has never been shy about his love for the game of football. The University of New Mexico’s all-time rushing leader is hoping to share that enthusiasm with a new generation with the creation of the Dontrell Moore Football Academy.

Moore has partnered with 8 Gradys Performance Center to bring the academy to life. He spent the last 15 years working with at-risk youth and recently left his job as a Youth Program Manager at the Bernalillo County Youth Services Center.

Moore, who also spent three years with three different NFL teams, hopes his experience on the job and his athletic prowess will be enough to make not only great players at the academy but mentally tough people who will be successful in life.

“The transition, I think, is what helps me,” said Moore. “It allows me to have another tool on my belt, a skill set to be able to reach that kid, meaning I don’t have to dig as deep, but I can. I have it if I need to. Okay, let me use some of the skills, the lingo or not being afraid to work harder to get that kid to be the best kid, right?”

Moore said his academy is for kids ages 7 to 18. Moore is holding a skills camp on July 8 at 8 Gradys. He said those who wish to go to the skills camp do not have to be members of the academy, and it will give campers a taste of what it’s like to be in the academy.

The DonTrell Moore Skills Camp will run from 9 a.m. until noon on July 8. Registration is 8:30 a.m. For more information, you can contact dmoore@8gradys.com.