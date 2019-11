DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 10: Donald Cerrone celebrates his win over Mike Perry in their Welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night 139 at the Pepsi Center on November 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NV, (KRQE)- Two big names will go head to head in the Octagon in January.

Connor McGregor is taking on New Mexico’s own Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The welterweight showdown was confirmed on Thursday.

It will be the main event of UFC 246 which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 18. This fight will be McGregor’s first appearance in the UFC since October 2018.

Cerrone is riding a two-fight losing streak but both McGregor and Cerrone say they’re ready for the matchup.