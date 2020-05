NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When Claude Terrell talks to young football players about avoiding bad choices he speaks from experience. If it had not been for a bad choice the former St. Louis Rams offensive lineman would probably still be with the franchise in Los Angeles. Terrell lost his spot with the Rams and the NFL after being arrested for assaulting his wife back in 2007.

"I mean I went from the top of the mountain to the bottom of the mountain in a matter of moments," said Terrell. "You have to live and the moment, seize the moment and make good choices." With the incident well behind him Terrell, who was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2005 draft, still has the sense of humor that made him dear to teammates and the media.