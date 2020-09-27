Diego Sanchez falls to Jake Matthews by unanimous decision

DALLAS, TX – SEPTEMBER 08: Diego Sanchez in his Welterweight bout against Frank Camacho during UFC 228 at American Airlines Center on September 8, 2018 in Dallas, United States. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After getting his hands raised for a unanimous decision victory, Jake Matthews said, “I just beat Diego Sanchez.” Matthews was only 11-years-old when he watched Diego Sanchez win on the Ultimate Fighter about 15 years ago.

Sanchez is one of his favorites and someone Matthews looked up to. Saturday night, Matthews made his idol his victim. Matthews dominated Sanchez with 69 significant headshots compared to only 9 for Sanchez. Matthews also dominated in head strike accuracy at 45% to 25.

Sanchez, who has suggested that he will retire soon, has three fights left on his UFC deal. He wants Conor McGregor for his final fight. McGregor said he was all in. McGregor has business with Manny Pacquiao first.

Sanchez is 31-13 after the loss. Matthews improved to 17-4.