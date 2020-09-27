ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After getting his hands raised for a unanimous decision victory, Jake Matthews said, “I just beat Diego Sanchez.” Matthews was only 11-years-old when he watched Diego Sanchez win on the Ultimate Fighter about 15 years ago.
Sanchez is one of his favorites and someone Matthews looked up to. Saturday night, Matthews made his idol his victim. Matthews dominated Sanchez with 69 significant headshots compared to only 9 for Sanchez. Matthews also dominated in head strike accuracy at 45% to 25.
Sanchez, who has suggested that he will retire soon, has three fights left on his UFC deal. He wants Conor McGregor for his final fight. McGregor said he was all in. McGregor has business with Manny Pacquiao first.
Sanchez is 31-13 after the loss. Matthews improved to 17-4.
- Diego Sanchez falls to Jake Matthews by unanimous decision
- State of Texas: Lawmakers weigh ‘solutions’ proposed for education equity during pandemic
- Political independent Dwayne Johnson endorses Biden for president
- Texas woman says she was fired by Whataburger for wearing a Black Lives Matter mask
- Connor’s Sunday Morning Forecast