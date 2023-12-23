ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The same day that it was announced that Jerry Kill is stepping away from the NMSU football program, Quarterback Diego Pavia announced that he is as well. On his social media, Pavia said that he had entered the transfer portal.

This season, Pavia was named the Conference USA offensive player of the year. In his second season with the Aggies, Pavia led the Aggies in both passing (2,915) and rushing (853). He also racked up 32 total touchdowns and guided NMSU to a 10-win season. Pavia’s numbers, both passing and rushing, stacked up among the league’s best. Following the regular season, Pavia ranked third in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage. On the ground, he ranked third in yards and yards per carry.

Before his time at NMSU, Pavia led New Mexico Military Institute to a junior college national championship win. The Albuquerque native played his high school ball at Volcano Vista.