Young receivers show polish as Broncos push into final month before regular season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – The Broncos are down to 12 padded practices before they kickoff in 26 days, little wonder they picked up the pace on Tuesday.

“We’re not calloused to playing NFL football, from a conditioning standpoint is one thing,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “Banging it around in there and the physical part of the game, we have to get calloused.”

Much has been made about the wave of new guys on the offensive side and how much time it takes to assimilate. Newly acquired guard Graham Glasgow isn’t worried about it.

“I don’t think it takes as long to develop chemistry as some people think, you can kind of get that going in a couple of weeks,” he said.

The only thing Glasgow is really worried about right now is getting some furniture for his new house in Denver.

“No couches, just folding chairs. Thanks COVID.”



Meanwhile, new corner A.J. Bouye is dealing with all that young speed on the other side of scrimmage.

“I’ve seen a lot of young receivers come into the league and they usually don’t have it figured out. But you can look at these two (Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler) and they’re really polished in their routes, especially Jeudy,” Bouye said.

Now we start to see what John Elway was thinking about using his first two picks on receivers, then going out and getting Melvin Gordon in free agency.

“What we’ve seen out of Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon running downhill,” noted Boyue. “Those play-action passes are really going to freeze up the linebackers and safeties and get those receivers where the need to go.”

That’s a pretty solid theory, now we’ll see how it looks in application.