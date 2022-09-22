DENVER (KDVR) — One can’t help but wonder if Russell Wilson ever has a bad day.

“To get my first win here in Denver last weekend in front of our home crowd was amazing. What a joyful moment, I care about winning and the process,” he said.

It’s the process that has so many vexed. Especially as the team went 0-6 in the red zone.

“I’m not concerned, I’m actually really excited because I think about where we can go if we just fine-tune,” Wilson told reporters.

Wilson is confident that the avenues of communication will be far less clogged this week, but he does have an area of concern.

“The biggest thing we want to eliminate is penalties, that’s on us as players. The NFL is so much about down and distance, you’ve got to keep them short and manageable,” he said.

His offense has produced a lot of yards, but precious few points and that’s a concern as they get ready for their toughest test of the season, to date, against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

“I just want to keep my mind relaxed like I always do. I’m still learning about guys and how they receive their information,” he said. “We just need to make one or two of those key plays a game, those game-altering plays.”

The game-altering plays are the kind they’ll need Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers.