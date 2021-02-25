Will the Broncos keep Von Miller or send him packing?

DENVER (KDVR) — The clock is ticking for the Broncos. What direction will Denver go with their star linebacker Von Miller?

The team holds all the cards, knowing they have until the start of the NFL League year (March 17) to decide if they are retaining Miller.

This decision looms large for new Broncos General Manager George Paton.

“George is going to do his work on both of those situations,” Broncos President of Football Operations John Elway said in January when Paton was introduced as the team’s new General Manager.”

Miller and Simmons are two of the bigger things Paton’s going to have to address.

Paton has 3 choices with Von Miller:

1 – Exercise the team option, guaranteeing Miller a 1-year, $17.5 million contract and his $22 million salary cap hit.

2 – Restructure, lengthening – and possibly lowering – Miller’s contract.

3 – Release him, making him a free agent who can sign with any team.

Teams typically wait until closer to the option window with these contractional decisions. In 2020, the Broncos picked up Miller’s contract on March 13, just days before the deadline.

Miller signed a six-year, $114 million contract extension in 2016 after his record setting Super Bowl 50 performance. The All Pro linebacker missed the 2020 season with a dislocation to the peroneal tendon in his ankle during a non-contact drill in practice.