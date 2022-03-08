DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have reportedly put three significant players and prized draft picks on the table in the trade for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

Sources have reported the trade package includes Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant along with two first-round, two second-round and a fifth-round pick in the draft.

Lock has played only 24 games in his short three-year career with the Broncos and had a 59.3% completion rate, throwing 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. Lock was put on the back burner as the starter when the Broncos acquired Teddy Bridgewater before the start of the 2021-22 season.

Trevor Siemian is the only quarterback to start more games than Lock in the last six years since Peyton Manning retired.

Denver drafted Lock out of the University of Missouri in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

As another 2019 NFL Draft pick, tight end Fant was chosen in the first round (20th overall). The former University of Iowa star racked up 137 receptions for 1,547 yards and nine touchdowns in his three-year career with the Broncos.

Harris joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2017, coming from his drafted Oakland Raiders team. In his five seasons in orange and blue, the defensive end had 191 tackles (115 solo), 18.5 sacks (109.5 yds.), one interception, 23 passes blocked/knocked down, two forced fumbles and three blocked kicks during his career.