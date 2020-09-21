Who is Broncos’ backup QB Jeff Driskel?

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 20: Jeff Driskel #9 of the Denver Broncos looks to pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on September 20, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was injured during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and could miss a significant amount of playing tine. Lock is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extend of his shoulder injury.

After Lock was injured, backup quarterback Jeff Driskel came into the game.

But who is Jeff Driskel? That was a question many asked on social media.

Driskel joined the Broncos in March of 2020. On Sunday, Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick.

“I thought in lieu of all the circumstances, going against a good defense, I thought (Driskel) did an admirable job and he’ll only get better if we have to continue with him,” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said.

Here are some quick facts about Driskel, according to the Broncos: