Who could replace Vic Fangio as the next Denver Broncos head coach?

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Broncos have parted way with head coach Vic Fangio after three seasons leading the team to a sub-.500 record.

While it’s too early to know for sure what will happen, there are a handful of names that have been floated as potential replacements.

The list includes current and former head coaches, as well as coordinators from both sides of the ball.

Some names of potential replacements that have been floated include:

1. Jim Caldwell (former head coach, Indianapolis Colts/Detroit Lions)

2. Brian Daboll (offensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills)

3. Doug Pederson (former head coach, Philadelphia Eagles)

4. Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator, Green Bay Packers)

5. Dan Quinn (defensive coordinator, Dallas Cowboys)

6. Leslie Frazier (defensive coordinator, Buffalo Bills)

7. Brian Callahan (offensive coordinator, Cincinnati Bengals)

8. Kevin O’Connell (offensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams)