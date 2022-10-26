The Broncos will play the Jaguars in London. Could an NFL team relocate permanently?

LONDON (KDVR) — For 13 years off and on from 1991 to 2005, the NFL was sowing its seeds with the World League and later NFL Europe, trying its hardest to get a foothold across the pond.

“There’s no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said before the Giants played the Packers earlier this season. “I really believe from a fan perspective, a commercial standpoint and a media standpoint that (the people of Europe) have undoubtedly proven that.”

The NFL has been playing regular season games in London for 15 years. The general plan is for every team to cycle through once every 10 seasons. The Denver Broncos were actually scheduled to play here two years ago against the Atlanta Falcons, but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the overseas trip.

All three of the NFL games in London this year are sellouts, in addition to the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing in Munich this November.

As for expansion to Europe, Goodell said the catch right now is in scheduling.

“What I worry the most about is the postseason schedule,” Goodell said. “That’s not in our control. You can see a West Coast team coming to London, having to go back. We got to figure that out.”

The Denver Broncos arrived in London early Tuesday morning to prepare for the match against the Jacksonville Jaguards. The team will practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Harrow School just outside of London.

It’s been more than 10 years since the Broncos crossed the pond. The team will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, where the Jaguars will play their ninth game.

The FOX31 sports team is in London with the Broncos this week leading up to the big game at 7:30 a.m. MT on Sunday.