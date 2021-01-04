What does John Elway’s decision to hand over reins as Broncos GM mean?

DENVER (KDVR) — Legendary quarterback and current Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has announced that his role with the team will be changing.

Elway has been the GM for 10 years. In 2016 the team won the Super Bowl but since then they have been less successful, including a 5-11 record in the 2020 season.

Elway will not be leaving the team, however, he will be moving to the president of football operations position.

Working with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Elway will hire a new general manager with full authority to oversee the personnel and football departments. The general manager will join Head Coach Vic Fangio in reporting to Elway as part of a new football leadership structure.

“While I’ll continue to be President of Football Operations in 2021”, said Elway, “The GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic [Fangio].”