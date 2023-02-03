DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have made a key decision as the team looks to recover from a disappointing season and regain some standing in the AFC West — Sean Payton is officially the head coach.

Payton, who coached the New Orleans Saints Super Bowl XLIV victory, retired before the 2022 season but remained under contract. In order to hire him, the Broncos traded several picks to New Orleans.

“Sean pours his heart and soul into winning with preparation, creativity and a genuine love of the game,” Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement on Twitter.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Payton and the Broncos agreed to a five-year contract.

It’s been just over a year since the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, and the one season he played for them under coach Nathaniel Hackett was disappointing to fans. The Broncos finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 record, last in their division.

Hackett was fired before the season ended and replaced by Jerry Rosburg as the interim head coach for the final two games of the season, including a Week 18 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.