PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — A Parker restaurant server got the surprise of the holiday season after receiving a $1,000 tip from one of the Denver Broncos players.

Waffle House employee Samantha Ramirez told FOX31 she usually isn’t fazed by celebrities.

“I don’t fangirl out about people,” she said.

When Broncos player Justin Simmons visited the restaurant in Parker with a group of friends, Ramirez was prepared.

“I was like, there was so many of them. I’m like, all right. I was just ready to go to work,” she said.

After the meal. Ramirez received a surprise.

“Justin wanted to tip me, and I was like, y’all have done enough already, and he’s like, ‘No, no, no. I want to take care of you,'” Ramirez said.

The receipt showed Simmons had left her a $1,000 tip.

“You don’t have any idea how emotional — I mean, you don’t even know. We needed that, so thank you so much,” Ramirez told FOX31.

After a big tip, Waffle House holds money

The mother of five said she later learned she would have to wait to receive her tip money from Waffle House.

“You all just want to take it, hold on to it for months. I’m going through my kids, people need that, people need to eat, people need to survive,” Ramirez said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Waffle House’s corporate headquarters in Atlanta. Ramirez told FOX31 that a representative flew to Denver and personally reassured her that she would immediately receive the full amount of the tip.

“It happened very quickly. I have to thank you,” Ramirez told the Problem Solvers. “They reached out really quick. It felt good to be heard.”

Ramirez told FOX31 she is happy to know that raising the issue will make a difference for all wait staff employed by the company. The happy server then sent a special message to Simmons.

“Thank you, ‘cause you did something for me that was so small for you, and it changed a lot. It made an impact on everyone,” Ramirez said.