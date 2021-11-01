Von Miller’s legacy in Denver includes all the kids he gave free eyeglasses

DENVER (KDVR) — Von Miller’s trade to the Los Angeles Rams is sending shockwaves on the field and beyond. While he is known for blocking opponents on the field, leaders say that in the community, he opened a world of possibilities for kids in Denver.

One thing you can say about Miller is that he has his own style, and as he leaves Denver, some say it is his vision off the field that will really leave a mark.

Rich Barrows has been the director at the Denver Broncos Boys and Girls Club for more than 18 years. It is safe to say Barrows has seen his fair share of Broncos legends.

“I’ve seen the best of the Broncos’ players — those folks that come in and give time to our kids and help with resources and opportunities, I’ve been able to see a lot of great players come through,” Barrows said.

Miller is one of those players, tackling obstacles in the community in his own way.

Miller created Von’s Vision to provide low-income students with fashionable eyewear so they can feel confident and perform just as well as the All-Pro linebacker.

“His number one passion is Von’s Vision,” Barrows said. “So he’s put on, I don’t know how many clinics. Even here at this Boys and Girls Club, over 100 kids have gotten glasses — even as recently as last month.”

“The thing about glasses is that it really helps with the kids’ education,” Barrows said. “If you can see the board, if you can read the books, if you can see the computer, you can do so much more in school.”

Although it may seem like a small gesture, Barrows said the frames Miller provided has changed the lives of some of his smallest fans.

“Cool is what Von has made glasses, and the black, thick glasses — there’s nothing wrong with those at all,” Barrows said. “And actually, during my tenure, kids have used those type of glasses as stylish. Even if they didn’t need glasses, they would sometimes just wear the frames just so they can look like Von.”

No word yet on if Miller plans to continue the program in Denver after he moves to Los Angeles, but he has helped hundreds of kids, not only here in Denver but in his home state of Texas, as well.