Von Miller ‘took serious consideration’ on whether to play this season following COVID-19 battle

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos star player Von Miller says he took serious consideration about playing the 2020-2021 season after battling COVID-19 for 2-3 weeks.

Von’s diagnosis was announced on April 16.

On Tuesday, he said it took him 2-3 weeks to recover. He lost 15 pounds and his sense of smell.

“I thought about it. All the possible things that could happen. This season is unlike any other. Every player should do that (think about playing). This thing is serious. The option to play was best for me,” Broncos Von Miller on this unique season with COVID-19.

Motivated by the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant and the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” – a look at Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls – Miller found a new calling. Being a better leader.

“I feel like I could give more, I could be more, I wanted to come back here and play the best that I possibly could. I’ve identified the leader that I was before wasn’t getting it done. It wasn’t leading us in the right direction fast enough.”

"Pressure is privilege. I want that pressure."



The Broncos are easing into training camp at team headquarters at Dove Valley. Strength and conditioning now, then the start of training camp next week. In a season like no other, their leader is back.

“It’s never too late to change. I may be 31 years old and in year 10 (of my career), but it’s never too late to change,” he said.

Fully recovered and good to go. Watch out NFL quarterbacks.

“Pressure is privilege. I want that pressure,” Miller said.

