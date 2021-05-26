Von Miller returns after 2020 injury

Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Don’t tell a former Super Bowl MVP he’s getting old.

“I’m still running around here beating everybody’s [butt],” said Von Miller (32) who missed the entire 2020 season with a dislocation to the peroneal tendon in his ankle. “I just want to play football. I didn’t get to do it last year. It means a lot more.”

Miller’s road back from injury begins on the football field at UCHealth Training Center as Broncos offseason work gets going.

“There’s no doubt in mind that he can do it,” noted head coach Vic Fangio who said Miller is showing no sign of injury on the field. “He’s just got to do it himself.”

After the 2020 season, there were doubts on Miller’s future in Denver. With an expiring contract, a criminal investigation in Parker that didn’t result in any charges, and a new General Manager in George Paton. However, the Broncos exercised the 2021 option on Miller’s contract.

“I’m not surprised,” Miller said on his return back to the team. “I’m happy to be here. I’m not surprised. I’m excited to be with the guys.”

The Broncos are looking for their first winning season since 2016, something that weighs heavy on the Broncos all-time sack leader.

“We’re all trying to do this thing together. I just want to win and compete. We’ve lost to the Kansas City Chiefs five years in a row. I want to change that (expletive). I try to change it, and you’ve got to be a great teammate. You’ve got to be a great leader to get us over the hump,” shared Miller.