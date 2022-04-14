DENVER (KDVR) — Spring football is back! Will it bloom into a thriving league or wilt like its predecessors?

The United States Football League will be the third attempt in the last four years to attempt an alternative, offseason football league.

This version of the USFL is a reboot from the original, which ran from 1983 to 1986. The eight team names will be the same – Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, Pittsburgh Maulers, Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

There are 18 former Denver Broncos players on USFL rosters, including three quarterbacks: Paxton Lynch (Michigan), Kyle Sloter (New Orleans) and Case Cookus (Philadelphia). Other former Broncos include CB De’Vante Bausby (New Jersey), OL Nico Falah (Pittsburgh) and P Colby Wadman (Birmingham).

The biggest difference is all the games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama at Protective Stadium and Legion Field. The 12-week schedule will end with a championship game on July 3.

The league’s opener is Saturday, April 16 at 5:30 p.m. as the New Jersey Generals take on the Birmingham Stallions on FOX31.

Here is a list of USFL players who attended Colorado schools: