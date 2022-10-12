DENVER (KDVR) — Up and down. Left and right. Defense and offense.

The 2022 Denver Broncos are the poster children for opposites.

The stats don’t lie: The Broncos rank second to last in points scored (75) but third in points allowed (80) — a net difference of five points for a team that enters Week 6 with a record of 2-3.

“The defense is the highlight of the season so far,” former Broncos linebacker and Super 50 champion Todd Davis said on “Colorado Sports Night.”

Watch Tuesdays with Todd Davis on Colorado Sports Night on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2

“When I played in the league, our goal was to keep teams under 17 points. Wade Phillips told us that if you are able to hold teams under 17 points, you will win almost 80% of your games. Right now, they’re holding the team to nine points, but not scoring touchdowns on offense,” Davis said.

And that is the challenge going forward for the Broncos: to find some sort of success on the other side of the ball.

“I feel like the offense will be able to get on track at some point and they’ll be able to really work things out. That way the pressure isn’t on the defense,” Davis said.

Next up: Broncos vs. Charges in LA

Next up for the Broncos, an AFC West battle in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

“I think the AFC West games are always something to watch,” Davis said. “Monday night is shaping up to be a tough game and I think the Broncos match up really well. They just need to execute on offense.”

Watch Denver’s only nightly sports show, Colorado Sports Night, every weeknight at 11 p.m. on Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 with our team Arran Andersen, Bruce Haertl, Taylor Kilgore, and Myck Miller – along with our nightly “Big Get” guests covering the big sports stories across the state.