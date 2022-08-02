CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick apparently injured his knee after catching a ball during team drills on Tuesday, and left the field on a cart.

According to multiple reports and KOA News Radio Reporter Brandon Krisztal, the defender on Patrick did not make any contact with the wide receiver. Krisztal reports multiple players rushed over to Patrick and took a knee around the veteran.

Krisztal reports Patrick was carted off quickly and a trainer was holding his leg to support his right knee.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as soon as more news of Patrick’s injury becomes available.