DENVER (KDVR) — Expectations for the 2022 Denver Broncos were sky-high in Denver. But five weeks into the season, the team has a 3-2 record after stumbling out of the gate.

Their 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football was easily their worst offensive performance of the season.

“It’s frustrating, it’s maddening, it’s disappointing. So many expectations this year with Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett,” former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley said. “This thing is heading in the wrong direction and it’s heading there quickly.”

Just 2 touchdowns this season at Mile High

Of the Broncos’ 12 offensive possessions, not counting the two kneel-downs at the end of the second and fourth quarters, only three ended with points.

Three Brandon McManus field goals were all the Broncos’ offense could muster.

In their two home games this season, the Broncos have a total of two touchdowns.

“The problem is, they just never get into any kind of rhythm and they’re not good enough to make explosive plays down the football field,” Stokley said.

Once again, Broncos penalties — seven for 49 yards — kept the offense from getting into gear. That, coupled with a 2-15 conversion rate on third down, led to another long night and low-scoring output.

“They’ve just got to clean up a lot, unfortunately. (There are) a lot of bad things going on. They’ve got to clean it up and they’ve got clean it up quickly,” Stokley said. “They’re not getting fixed. It’s not easy to fix them out on the football field. But somehow, someway, they’ve got to get them fixed.”

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton makes a catch over teammate wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Broncos defense shows solid effort

Lost in Thursday’s loss was another solid effort from the Broncos’ defense. They made Colts quarterback Matt Ryan miserable by sacking the former NFL MVP six times.

Through five games, the Broncos’ defense leads the NFL in sacks, with 17, and ranks 4th overall with 289 yards allowed per game.

“The defense is something you can look at and feel good about,” Stokley said.

On the injury front, the Bronco head coach announced that tackle Garrett Bolles (broken leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (torn ACL) have suffered season-ending injuries.

