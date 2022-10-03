DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos lost running back Javonte Williams for the season after he suffered a torn ACL and LCL in the 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, according to ESPN sources.

Williams went out at the beginning of the 3rd quarter and didn’t return to the field. Mike Boone replaced him to finish the game. Williams was the Broncos’ leader in carries and rushing yards coming into Sunday’s game.

Denver running back Melvin Gordon fumbled in Sunday’s matchup that the Raiders recovered and ran back for a touchdown. This was Gordon’s fourth fumble of the season, and we’re only in Week 4.

Denver, which came into the game with a league-high 30 penalties for 236 yards, was penalized seven times for 50 yards.

Despite their miscues, turnovers, penalties, and finishing with less than 300 yards of offense for a second straight game, the Broncos made it close late. Wilson ran for a 3-yard touchdown that cut the Raiders’ lead to 25-23 after torching the Raiders’ secondary with a 55-yard pass to KJ Hamler on the previous play.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.