DENVER (KDVR) — Before this season started, ESPN released a list of the top 100 players. ESPN said the list was created based on a panel of more than 50 NFL experts who rated players based on how good they will be this season in comparison to their peers.

Russell Wilson was ranked at number 13 overall and predicted to be the 5th best quarterback this season. ESPN projected Wilson would have 4,089 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions this season.

Where does Wilson stand 11 games into the season?

Wilson has played 10 of the 11 games this season. He has 2,369 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

Based on ESPN’s current fantasy ranking, Wilson is ranked 23 on a list with only 25 quarterbacks.

Where were players ranked?

Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs Aaron Donald, defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers Cooper Kupp, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams Josh Allen, quarterback for the Buffalo Bills T.J. Watt, outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers Justin Jefferson, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings Jalen Ramsey, cornerback for the Los Angeles Rams Myles Garrett, defensive end for the Cleveland Browns Davante Adams, wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers Micah Parsons, linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys Russell Wilson, quarterback for the Denver Broncos

Many had high hopes for the season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade in March to bring Wilson to Denver. Before even playing a snap, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the team.

The Broncos are now 3-8 on the season and in last place in the AFC West. The Broncos have lost six games this season by a touchdown or less.

The Broncos will try to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report.