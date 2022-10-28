DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Friday morning that Russell Wilson is expected to start Sunday barring any setbacks.

The Broncos will play in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Earlier this week, Wilson said he’s ready for Sunday’s game.

“I feel great, ready to roll,” Wilson said. “I’m super locked in and ready to hopefully get a big win in London.”

Wilson, who was held out of Sunday’s 16-9 loss to the New York Jets by Hackett because of a strained hamstring, estimated he stayed on his feet for half of the eight-hour flight to Britain.

The 2-5 Broncos will take on the 2-5 Jags at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday in London. The game will be played on ESPN+.

