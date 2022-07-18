DENVER (KDVR) — Russell Wilson may be a new addition to the Denver Broncos roster, but after 10 years in the National Football League, he’s far from an unknown entity. And that status has granted him the opportunity to present at this year’s ESPY awards.

It’s unclear at this time which award the quarterback will be presenting, but a release from ESPN said his wife, multi-platinum R&B artist Ciara, will also be a presenter during the ceremony.

Wilson has already won two ESPY awards. In 2013 he was recognized as the best breakthrough athlete, the following year he was named the best NFL player.

Other presenters this year include former professional ski racer Lindsey Vonn, NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, tennis legend Bill Jean King, WWE wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, Grammy Award-winning rapper Lil Wayne, actor Jon Hamm and others.

Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks, where he played his entire professional career, to the Broncos in March for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and several draft picks.

Wilson and Ciara have been married since 2016. They have two children together and recently bought a $25M home in Cherry Hills.

The ESPYs will be held Wednesday, July 20 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and broadcast nationally on ABC.