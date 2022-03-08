DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have traded for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the trade is pending Wilson’s approval as well as a physical.

“The trade gives Denver the quarterback it has sought since Peyton Manning retired and it gives Seattle a foundation on which to rebuild without the quarterback who led the Seahawks to their only Super-Bowl title,” Schefter said in a tweet.

“Denver acquiring Russell Wilson has nothing to do with the Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return to Green Bay. Denver general manager George Paton initiated trade talks with Seattle for Wilson at least two weeks ago, per sources.”

According to Schefter’s sources, Drew Lock is part of the trade with the Seahawks that was supposedly started at least two weeks ago by Paton. Defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant are allegedly part of the trade along with two first-round, two second-round and a fifth-round pick in the draft.

The blockbuster trade comes on the same day Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ said he was staying put.

Broncos players are already starting to blow up Twitter with reactions – one coming from Jerry Jeudy that the team is now “lit.” Another from Garrett Boles calling it a “W” and Calvin Anderson agreeing.

FOX31’s Sports Director Nick Griffith tweeted, “Game On! And I know it was a massive haul with two 1st’s and two 2nd’s and I hate losing @ShelbyHarris93 the most of the lot but this is what George Paton preaches, ‘aggressive not reckless.’”

Wilson was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round, 75th overall in 2012. He lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win over the Broncos in 2013.