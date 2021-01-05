Peyton Manning, John Lynch named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Denver Broncos Peyton Manning and John Lynch are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon. After 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Manning became Broncos quarterback in 2012. He led Denver to a Super Bowl victory in February 2016. The next month, he announced his retirement.

Lynch played safety for the Broncos from 2004 until 2007. Before his time in Denver, Lynch spent more than a decade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lynch is currently general manager of the San Francisco 49ers.

