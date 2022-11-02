DENVER (KDVR) — What is it about Broncos general manager George Paton and Nov. 1?

In 2021, he traded Super Bowl 50 champion linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. One year to the day, it’s Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.

“He’s been a definition of a total pro,” Paton said Tuesday after the trading deadline. “Bradley has worked as hard as anyone. He’s become a great player, leader, captain for this team and we’re going to miss him.”

With the addition of Randy Gregory and emergence of both Baron Browning and rookie Nick Benito, the writing was on the wall for Chubb.

“I didn’t anticipate a deal getting done,” Paton said. “Then this morning it heated up.”

Paton exchanged Chubb’s expiring contract for much-needed draft capital – a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2024, along with running back Chase Edmonds.

“We just felt it was too good to pass up at the end of the day,” Paton said. “It’s no secret we need pics and it’s going to help us continue to build our football team.”

The Broncos brass says he isn’t waving a white towel with a 3-5 record.

“I think the offense is turning in the right direction. We believe in our coaching staff, we believe in our players, and we feel like we can make a push in the second half,” Paton said.

Paton’s confidence in Wilson and Hackett remains

Despite a losing record and criticism coming from various different sources, Paton insists his confidence in both his starting quarterback and head coach remains strong.

“I support Nathaniel 100%,” he told FOX31’s Bruce Haertl last week. “He’s been in this for seven games as a head coach. The scrutiny he’s faced is unprecedented. We have had four primetime games, so he’s kind of had to learn it in front of the entire world. I really like the way he’s kept this team and our building together.”

The Broncos’ next game is 11 a.m. against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday.