DENVER (KDVR) – It was a tough loss for the Denver Broncos in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, but we’re on to Week 2, and that means a chance for the orange and blue to get in the win column.

KDVR Sports Director Nick Griffith looks at what’s happened since the Monday Night Football loss and what Broncos fans can look forward to as the team travels to Pittsburgh for an early game this Sunday.